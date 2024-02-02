Florida trooper killed in I-95 crash in pursuit of felon
A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed Friday in a crash with a tractor-trailer while trying to catch a fleeing felon on I-95.
Trooper Zachary Fink was killed in St. Lucie County, officials said. The northbound lanes of the major north-south highway were closed for several hours because of the crash.
Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media that "our hearts go out to" the trooper's family and the Florida Highway Patrol.
Florida Highway Patrol officials said they planned to release more details later Friday.
