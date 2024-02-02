Florida trooper killed in I-95 crash in pursuit of felon

A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was killed Friday in a crash with a tractor-trailer while trying to catch a fleeing felon on I-95.

Trooper Zachary Fink was killed in St. Lucie County, officials said. The northbound lanes of the major north-south highway were closed for several hours because of the crash.

Gov. Ron DeSantis said on social media that "our hearts go out to" the trooper's family and the Florida Highway Patrol.

Our hearts go out to the family of FHP Trooper Zachary Fink, who was killed in the line of duty while attempting to detain a fleeing felon in St. Lucie County.@CaseyDeSantis and I are praying for the Fink family and the entire FHP community. pic.twitter.com/iWYuKqrkZF — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 2, 2024

Florida Highway Patrol officials said they planned to release more details later Friday.