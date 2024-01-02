Watch CBS News
FHP trooper injured in Weston I-75 crash

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

WESTON - A Florida Highway Patrol trooper was injured Tuesday morning after being involved in a crash on I-75 near Indian Trace.

According to the FHP, the trooper was heading west when a "reckless" driver in a black Porsche slammed into the rear of his marked patrol car.

fhp-tropper-crash-2.jpg
Driver of a Porsche hit a FHP trooper on I-75 Florida Highway Patrol

After the crash, the FHP said the driver of the Porsche, identified as Ricardo Jimenez, abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot.

Multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in setting up a perimeter and Jimenez was taken into custody shortly afterward.

He was taken to the nearby Cleveland Clinic for medical treatment before a trip to jail.

According to court records, Jimenez has had several prior arrests, including for domestic violence, false imprisonment, tampering with a witness, battery, stalking, and some traffic-related offenses.

The FHP said the trooper had non-life-threatening injuries. 

First published on January 2, 2024 / 11:22 AM EST

