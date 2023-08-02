Florida teen pulled over for going 132 on highway, dad needed to pick him up

Florida teen pulled over for going 132 on highway, dad needed to pick him up

Florida teen pulled over for going 132 on highway, dad needed to pick him up

ORLANDO -- This happened back in January but authorities recently released the video as a warning to other speeders.

An orange county sheriff's corporal pulled over a 16-year-old for going 132 miles an hour on a highway.

The teen had to call his dad to pick him up.

He was given a speeding citation, which requires a court appearance.

In the video the officer told the driver if he was 18, he would have been arrested for reckless driving.

The sheriff's office says speeding is a real danger and this is a cautionary story.