Florida teen pulled over for going 132 on highway, dad needed to pick him up
ORLANDO -- This happened back in January but authorities recently released the video as a warning to other speeders.
An orange county sheriff's corporal pulled over a 16-year-old for going 132 miles an hour on a highway.
The teen had to call his dad to pick him up.
He was given a speeding citation, which requires a court appearance.
In the video the officer told the driver if he was 18, he would have been arrested for reckless driving.
The sheriff's office says speeding is a real danger and this is a cautionary story.
