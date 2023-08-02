Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida teen pulled over for going 132 on highway, dad needed to pick him up

/ CNN

Florida teen pulled over for going 132 on highway, dad needed to pick him up
Florida teen pulled over for going 132 on highway, dad needed to pick him up 01:00

ORLANDO -- This happened back in January but authorities recently released the video as a warning to other speeders.

An orange county sheriff's corporal pulled over a 16-year-old for going 132 miles an hour on a highway.

The teen had to call his dad to pick him up.

He was given a speeding citation, which requires a court appearance.

In the video the officer told the driver if he was 18, he would have been arrested for reckless driving.

The sheriff's office says speeding is a real danger and this is a cautionary story.

First published on August 2, 2023 / 11:07 AM

The-CNN-Wire ™ © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.