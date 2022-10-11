Florida Task Force One returning to South Florida after assisting on barrier islands

MIAMI - After spending two weeks assisting on the southwest coast's barrier islands following Hurricane Ian, members of Florida Task Force One are returning to South Florida.

The 96 members of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue's Urban Search and Rescue Team conducted search and rescue, and assisted with reconnaissance, needs assessments, and evacuations.

"FL-TF1 has supplied local first responders with the additional resources and expertise needed to assist those who have been impacted by this ferocious storm on the southwest coast of Florida," said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied Jadallah.

The Miami-Dade team is one of eight task force teams that had joined over a thousand rescue personnel to assist in the search and rescue efforts in the affected areas.