Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida State Parks entrance fees waived for Memorial Day Weekend

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

TALLAHASSEE -- The Memorial Day Weekend could be a good time to visit Florida state parks, as entrance fees have been waived from Friday through Monday. 

"We are encouraging Floridians to get out into the resource, in Florida state parks," said Lance Kelly, park manager at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park near Tallahassee. 

"This is a great opportunity for individuals to branch out and find state parks that maybe they haven't explored or haven't been to yet."

Click here for a list of Florida state parks. Also, click here to see other free things to do this holiday weekend. 

CBS Miami Team
cbs4-new-logo-hi-res.png

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on May 24, 2024 / 3:21 PM EDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The News Service of Florida contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.