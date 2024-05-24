Florida State Parks entrance fees waived for Memorial Day Weekend

TALLAHASSEE -- The Memorial Day Weekend could be a good time to visit Florida state parks, as entrance fees have been waived from Friday through Monday.

"We are encouraging Floridians to get out into the resource, in Florida state parks," said Lance Kelly, park manager at Edward Ball Wakulla Springs State Park near Tallahassee.

"This is a great opportunity for individuals to branch out and find state parks that maybe they haven't explored or haven't been to yet."

