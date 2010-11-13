Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida Runner Wins Key Largo Bridge Run

/ CBS Miami

Two Florida runners have won half-marathon titles in the Key Largo Bridge Run.

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Gardner of Miami finished the men's race Saturday in 1 hour, 28 minutes and 55 seconds.

Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer McKay of Key West won the women's title with a time of 1:39:58.

The out-and-back footrace crossed the 65-foot-high, 1.25-mile-long Jewfish Creek Bridge and the southern portion of the 18-Mile Stretch, a span of the Overseas Highway that connects mainland South Florida to the Florida Keys.

The event attracted 915 participants from the U.S., Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Canada.

© 2010 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.