Florida Runner Wins Key Largo Bridge Run

Two Florida runners have won half-marathon titles in the Key Largo Bridge Run.

Twenty-two-year-old Joshua Gardner of Miami finished the men's race Saturday in 1 hour, 28 minutes and 55 seconds.

Thirty-four-year-old Jennifer McKay of Key West won the women's title with a time of 1:39:58.

The out-and-back footrace crossed the 65-foot-high, 1.25-mile-long Jewfish Creek Bridge and the southern portion of the 18-Mile Stretch, a span of the Overseas Highway that connects mainland South Florida to the Florida Keys.

The event attracted 915 participants from the U.S., Brazil, Germany, Switzerland and Canada.