Florida politicos weigh in on Moody as replacement for Rubio in Senate

TALLAHASSEE - Governor Ron DeSantis' pick to replace outgoing Marco Rubio in the U.S. Senate has drawn praise from Republicans and the ire of Florida Democrats

DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will replace Rubio, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for secretary of state, in the Senate.

"I'm happy to say we've had an Attorney General that is somebody that has acted time and time again to support the values that we all share," DeSantis said.

DeSantis praised Moody as a key player in his political battles, a law and order prosecutor who's prepared to help Trump "secure and shut the border," rein in inflation, and overhaul what he described as a federal bureaucracy "run amok."

"I'm ready to show up and fight for this nation and fight for President Trump to deliver the America First agenda on Day 1," Moody said.

Republican state Sen. Joe Gruters, a key Trump ally in the state, was among those who had pushed the president-elect's daughter-in-law Lara Trump as their top pick for the Senate seat. Lara Trump removed herself from consideration in December.

Still, Gruters praised Moody, calling her "a winner here in Florida."

"She's very popular. And I think people see the job that she does and they appreciate her work and her effort at trying to ... keep Florida safe," Gruters said ahead of the announcement.

In a post on X, Florida's other U.S. Senator, Rick Scott, welcomed her.

I welcome @AGAshleyMoody to the United States Senate!



Ashley has done an incredible job fighting for Floridians and keeping our communities safe as Attorney General. I have no doubt she will do an incredible job as senator! 🇺🇸 — Rick Scott (@SenRickScott) January 16, 2025

On the Democratic side, the response was not so welcoming.

Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried called Moody "Ron's personal lapdog from day one" who "defended his extreme agenda at every turn."

"As Attorney General, Ashley ignored the growing property insurance crisis and let wealthy corporations rip off Floridians. Instead, she spent her time chasing political attention and currying favor with the far right. She worked for over a year to silence the voices of Floridians who wanted Amendment 4 on the ballot, weaponizing state law and the Florida Constitution to score the political points that got her this appointment.

Fried says there is no doubt that Moody will take her "marching orders exclusively from Donald Trump" with no regard for what's best for the people of Florida.

Republicans narrowly hold a majority in the Senate, 53-47, but they are down to 52 after Vice President-elect JD Vance resigned his seat last week ahead of taking office. That mean's Trump's nominees need support from almost every GOP senator for majority confirmation over objections from Democrats.

Moody will serve in the Senate until the next general election in 2026, when the seat will be back on the ballot.