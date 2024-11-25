Florida road trips for Thanksgiving will cost a little more than last year

Nearly 80 million Americans will travel over the Thanksgiving holiday, AAA says

MIAMI - Floridians planning a road trip for the Thanksgiving holiday can expect higher prices at the pump compared to last year.

AAA - The Auto Group expects nearly 4.5 million Floridians to take a trip of 50 miles or more for the holiday. That's an all-time high for Thanksgiving and nearly 112,000 more travelers than last year.

Last week, gas prices across the state dipped to $3.01 per gallon. On Sunday, the state average was back up to $3.12 per gallon. That's only 4 cents more than the average price that Florida drivers paid so far this month.

"An uptick in oil prices has restored upward pressure on pump prices as a record number of Americans prepare to hit the holiday road," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins. "Oil prices increased last week on concerns that rising tensions in Ukraine could impact global crude supplies. While higher oil prices should cause an uptick in prices at the pump, it's unlikely to be significant enough to cause people to cancel travel plans."

In Fort Lauderdale, the average was $3.15 per gallon on Monday, nearly the same as a week ago. In Miami, the average was $3.08, down from $3.09 a week ago.

Last Thanksgiving, Florida gas prices averaged $3.03 per gallon. On Thanksgiving Day 2022, the state average was $3.41 per gallon.

West Palm Beach-Boca Raton, Naples and Homosassa Springs are the most expensive places to get gas. Gas stations in the panhandle are the cheapest.