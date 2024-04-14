Florida political leaders come together to condemn Iran's airstrikes against Israel

MIAMI — Political figures across party lines in Florida are coming together to condemn the unprecedented airstrikes by Iran against Israel on Saturday.

Israel reported only minor damage to a military base after more than 300 missiles and drones were fired from Iran toward Israel Saturday night, most of which were intercepted before entering Israeli territory.

IDF Spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a late Sunday briefing that Israel intercepted 99% of the approximately 350 "suicide drones, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, and rockets" launched from Iran, Iraq, Yemen, and Hezbollah in Lebanon.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava shared her statement on Instagram, saying that Iran had "chosen to escalate the conflict" between Israel and Hamas.

"There should be no question that the United States continues to stand firmly with the people of Israel as they face unprecedented attacks," she stated. "As the first Jewish mayor of Miami-Dade, I unequivocally condemn the attacks by Iran that will further destabilize the region. I continue to pray for the hostages, and an end to the bloodshed that has devastated a generation in the region and stolen thousands of innocent lives."

I stand with Israel. 🇺🇸🤝🏼🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/SKm2MZVWJb — Rep. María Elvira Salazar (@RepMariaSalazar) April 12, 2024

Rep. Maria Elvira Salazar shared her statement on X, saying that she stands with Israel.

Sen. Rick Scott stated on X that he's praying for the "safety of Israel," demanding Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to put the House-passed Israel aid bill on the Senate floor along with his "Stop Taxpayer Funding of Hamas Act" bill.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez also stated on X that "America stands with Israel," followed by the phrase "Am Yisrael Chai," an anthem that translates to "the people of Israel live."

"The United States must stand by Israel, especially as it faces an existential threat from Iran and Iran-backed terrorists," Sen. Marco Rubio shared on X.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz shared her response to the strikes on X, also backing President Joe Biden and his "ironclad support" for Israel.

President Biden warned Iran not to escalate its terrorism against Israel. He’s shown his ironclad support for Israel and committed to defend its people from Iranian attacks. I stand with Israel and thank our Commander-In-Chief for backing up words with action to counter malign… — Debbie Wasserman Schultz (@DWStweets) April 13, 2024

"I stand with Israel and thank our Commander-In-Chief for backing up words with action to counter malign threats in the Middle East," she added.

Mr. Biden, who spoke with Netanyahu on Saturday, condemned the Iranian assault while making clear that the U.S. had "helped Israel take down nearly all of the incoming drones and missiles," according to a White House House statement. Mr. Biden said he reaffirmed to Netanyahu the U.S.'s "ironclad commitment" to Israel's security.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez also shared his support for Israel on X, saying that the U.S. must "unequivocally" stand in solidarity with Israel.

"Israel is and forever will be our greatest ally in the region," he stated. "Miami and all people of good will stand with Israel."

Commissioner Kevin Marino Cabrera, who represents District 6 of Miami-Dade County, called Iran's aggression toward Israel "unacceptable."

"We must stand with Israel, supporting their freedom and right to exist," he shared on X.

Florida House Rep. Daniel Perez also shared the same sentimentality on X, saying that Iran's actions "cannot be tolerated."

"The United States must stand shoulder to shoulder with our friends in Israel as they beat back this Iranian attempt to inflict grave harm to our nation's greatest ally in the region," he added.

The City of Aventura also shared a statement on X, saying that Iran has "triggered a new level of escalation" in the region.

Aventura condemns the attack on Israel by Iran.

After decades of using proxies to attack Israel, Iran has triggered a new level of escalation. We are grateful that Israel’s defenses and the assistance of the United States and allies minimized damage and saved countless lives 🇺🇸🇮🇱 pic.twitter.com/9Qr3r368P3 — City of Aventura (@cityofaventura) April 14, 2024

"We are grateful that Israel's defenses and the assistance of the United States and allies minimized damage and saved countless lives," the city stated.

Additionally, Miami Beach and North Miami Beach Police Departments, both which patrol cities with significant Jewish American populations, also issued community advisories to their residents in wake of the attacks.

The retaliatory attack marked the Islamic republic's first-ever direct offensive against Israel and came less than two weeks after an airstrike widely attributed to Israel destroyed Iran's consulate in Syria's capital and killed 13 people, including two high-ranking Iranian generals. Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the "cowardly crime will not go unanswered," according to Agence France-Presse.

Israel has repeatedly targeted military officials from Iran, which supports militant groups fighting Israel in Gaza, and along its border with Lebanon. The strike in Damascus marked an escalation because it struck an Iranian diplomatic mission.