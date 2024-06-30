Florida Panthers connect with fans who turned out in droves to their parade

Florida Panthers players connect with fans who turned out in droves to their parade

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers wanted to connect with the hundreds of thousands of fans who came out to celebrate their victory on Sunday.

CBS News Miami was with the team along the parade route as the sound of pure joy rang throughout Fort Lauderdale Beach.

"How great the fans are," said Panthers goalie Sergei Bobrovsky.

The Cats didn't just celebrate their Stanley Cup victory with a parade, they made sure Broward County knew it was their win, too.

"How's it feeling knowing all these people came out for you?" asked CBS News Miami's Samantha Rivera.

"Amazing!" said Panthers forward Ryan Lomberg.

People from all walks of life came to cheer on the Panthers, including former Panther himself Bill Lindsay.

"Feels amazing!" he said.

And even Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostart came out to celebrate.

"Love this for the fans," he said.

"Are the Dolphins next?" Rivera asked.

"Maybe," Mostart answered.

A little rain never hurt anyone either -- not even what's become Lomberg's signature shirtless victory look.

"I'm a million beers in, so I'm warm," he said.

"As long as he's happy, I'll let it slide," said Lomberg's wife, Marissa.