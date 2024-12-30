Florida's minimum wage is increasing in 2025. Here's when and by how much.

MIAMI — Minimum-wage workers in Florida will see a subtle increase in their paycheck in 2025 thanks to a state constitutional amendment approved by voters nearly five years ago.

In 2020, voters approved Florida Amendment 2, which modified the state constitution to gradually increase the minimum wage for non-tipped workers to $15 an hour and tipped workers to $11.98 an hour by 2026.

On Jan. 1, 2021, Amendment 2 scheduled $1 increases to Florida's minimum wage starting every Sept. 30 through 2026.

What is Florida's minimum wage?

As of 2024, Florida's minimum wage is $13 an hour for non-tipped workers and $9.98 for tipped workers. But for 2025, hourly workers will see a $1 increase in wages, bringing the minimum wage to $14 an hour for non-tipped workers and $10.98 for tipped workers.

When the amendment passed, Florida became the eighth state to adopt a $15 minimum wage.

Amendment 2 faced heavy opposition from business groups in 2020, and Gov. Ron DeSantis was quiet about where he stood on the proposed constitutional amendment until right before Election Day that year, when he issued a statement in which he said that "now" was "not the time" to increase the minimum wage, warning that its passage would be bad for Florida businesses and the state.

However, the minimum wage will return to being adjusted for inflation in 2027, which was the practice that Florida had in place since 2004, before the amendment passed.

How does Florida's minimum wage compare?

Florida's minimum wage increase mainly impacts businesses that are under the state's governance. For instance, at Walt Disney World, a self-governing entity in Central Florida, the minimum wage for theme park service workers was raised to $18 an hour in 2023. In that same year, the minimum wage in other parts of the state was just $12 an hour.

As of 2024, Florida's $13 minimum wage is considered to be moderate compared to the rest of the country. It's higher than other states in the Southern U.S., many of which lean on the federal minimum wage of $7.25 an hour — a number that hasn't changed in over a decade and a rate that one 2022 economic analysis found is worth less than at any time in over 60 years.

Meanwhile, Florida's minimum wage falls short of several progressive states and cities, including California ($16 an hour), New York ($16 an hour for New York City, Long Island and Westchester; $15 an hour for the rest of the state) and Washington, D.C. ($17.50 an hour).