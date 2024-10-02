Florida man exonerated after wrongful conviction, 400-year sentence reflects on life outside prison

FORT LAUDERDALE — The South Florida man exonerated after being wrongly convicted and sentenced to 400 years in prison is reflecting on his last year out of prison, sharing how he wouldn't have made it without people reaching out to help him.

Sidney Holmes got his second chance at life with the help of the Opportunities Industrialization Centers (OIC): a South Florida program that helps people achieve economic mobility. The company's assistance helped him reintegrate into society.

Since Holmes spoke with CBS News Miami in 2023, he's gotten married, two new jobs and a home. He said when he was first released, one organization gave him $8,000 worth of items from his Amazon wish list and $5,000 in donations.

In October 1988, Holmes was convicted of armed robbery. He served 34 years in prison. In 2020, Holmes contacted the Broward County State Attorney's Office to plead his innocence. In March 2023, he walked free.

"It feels awesome, it feels amazing," he said. "You know God is so gracious, so good."

When asked what the biggest challenge he's faced since being free, Holmes said it's been technology. He said he's getting the hang of it and when times are tough, therapy has been a huge help.

Holmes now works in a hospital in the food department. All the certifications he needed, he was able to achieve through OIC.

OIC President and CEO Newton Sanon helped Holmes personally.

"You've got to have the requisite skills for a good job. You have a good job it affords access to healthcare to even be able to have a shot to pay for housing, childcare, etc." Sanon said.

When asked what's next for Holmes, he said there's really no amount of money that can bring back the time he lost. While incarcerated, he lost his father and grandmother. He hopes the Broward County State Attorney's Office and legislators pass Senate Bill 284. It's called the Wrongfully Incarcerated Persons Bill. It died in the Criminal Justice Committee's last session, but Holmes is hopeful for the future.