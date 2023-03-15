Extended conversation with exonerated man who served 34 out of 400 years in prison

POMPANO BEACH - Sidney Holmes, who served 34 years of a 400-year prison sentence for armed robbery charges walked free Monday after being exonerated.

Holmes, 57, sat down with CBS News Miami's Chelsea Jones at Pompano Beach, a place he's been dying to see for over three decades.

The two talked about the anger he felt when he was convicted in April of 1989 for a 1988 robbery in which he was accused of being the getaway driver.

Holmes revealed, at the time, he was in school to work in the medical field and had a seven-month-old daughter. He lost everything.

Now, Holmes is hoping to reconnect with his daughter and his five grandchildren. He also has dreams of becoming a criminal justice advocate and owning a business.