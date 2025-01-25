Tip accusing Florida man of threatening to kill President Trump on Facebook led to arrest, authorities say

A Florida man was arrested Friday night after a tip provided to the authorities accused him of threatening to kill President Trump on social media.

West Palm Beach Police announced Saturday that they had arrested Shannon Depararro Atkins, 46, and he is currently facing one count of making written or electronic threats to kill, do bodily injury, or conduct a mass shooting or an act of terrorism. Police also said he is also facing a drug possession charge after detectives found cocaine on him at the time of the arrest.

According to West Palm Beach Police, the investigation began after a Jan. 19 tip sent to the FBI's National Threat Operations Center reported a man in Okeechobee — later identified as Atkins — making violent Facebook posts aimed toward Mr. Trump, CBS News' West Palm Beach affiliate WPEC reported.

According to WPEC, police said Atkins said something to the effect of "Lincoln, JFK, Reagan, Martin Luther King, and Trump. Unfortunately, one is still alive."

West Palm Beach Police Chief Tony Araujo also shared with WPEC that Atkins had made posts saying "Bullets, please. Jesus! Save America" and "I've been banned from X because I said I hope and pray someone kills him. We haven't had an assassination in years," WPEC reported.

On Jan. 20, a West Palm Beach Police detective assigned to the FBI task force began the investigation, leading authorities to Atkins. As the investigation continued, Atkins was being watched by detectives before his Friday night arrest.

Just before 7:30 p.m. Friday, Atkins was pulled over during the traffic stop near his West Palm Beach home, where he was driving a white 2013 BMW 750Li, West Palm Beach Police said.

During his interview with detectives, Atkins admitted to making the posts online and was then taken to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Main Detention Center, where he is being held on the previously mentioned charges. According to West Palm Beach Police, detectives also notified the U.S. Secret Service, who will determine if Atkins will face any federal charges.

WPEC reported that a court had ordered Atkins to have no contact with Mr. Trump or his family, along with no access to weapons or the internet.