Florida left lane driving restrictions pass

TALLAHASSEE - A bill that seeks to prevent motorists from cruising in left lanes of highways is headed to Gov. Ron DeSantis.

The Senate on Thursday voted 37-0 to pass the bill (HB 317), which would apply to drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 mph or higher. The House voted 113-3 last week to pass the bill.

Republican Senate sponsor Keith Perry said the measure is intended to improve highway safety.

"If someone in the left lane is going slower, and you pass them (on the right), you are creating an infraction and you can get ticketed," Perry said.

The bill would prevent drivers from using left lanes unless they are passing other motorists, preparing to exit on ramps, turning from left lanes or are directed to left lanes by law-enforcement officers or traffic-control devices. High occupancy vehicle lanes also would be excluded from the term "furthermost left-hand lane."

The bill would set fines up to $158.