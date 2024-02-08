Watch CBS News
Florida lawmakers hit brakes on left lane drivers

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS/News Service of Florida

TALLAHASSEE - The Florida Senate and House could be poised to take up a proposed ban on drivers cruising in left lanes of highways.

The Senate Rules Committee on Thursday approved the Senate version of the bill (SB 258), positioning it to go to the full Senate. The House version (HB 317) also has cleared committees and is ready for action by the full House.

The bills would apply to drivers on highways with at least two lanes in the same direction and speed limits of 65 mph or higher. The bills would prevent drivers from using left lanes unless they are passing other motorists.

Senate sponsor Keith Perry, R-Gainesville, said his goal is to prevent motorists from using right lanes to pass slower traffic in left lanes.

"In 2023 alone, there were 4,027 violations as a direct violation of passing on the right," Perry said. The bills would set fines up to $158.

