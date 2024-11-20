Watch CBS News
Local News

Florida Keys woman accused of drowning schnauzer puppy and asking neighbor if she could bury dead dog in his yard, police say

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

KEY WEST — A Florida Keys woman is behind bars after she was accused of intentionally drowning a puppy earlier this week.

Delaine Abee Lowry, 72, was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office said.

Around 3:30 p.m. Monday, deputies were called out to a home on Palmetto Drive where a neighbor said Lowry allegedly asked him if she could "bury a dead, 6- to 10-month-old mini schnauzer puppy" in his yard and declined her request, the sheriff's office said.

Lowry was found at her Big Pine Key home shortly after the incident and admitted to drowning the dog. According to the Monroe County Sheriff's Office, she said the dog was going to kill her and deputies found the dead animal in a plastic grocery bag on her property, along with a container filled with water surrounded by wet dirt.

The Florida Keys SPCA was notified of the incident and a necropsy is pending. Meanwhile, Lowry was taken to jail.

"This is a deeply disturbing case," said Monroe County Sheriff Rick Ramsay. "Animal cruelty will not be tolerated in our community."  

Hunter Geisel

Hunter Geisel is a digital producer at CBS Miami. Hunter has previously produced digital content for local and national outlets, covering several topics from breaking news and current events to politics and pop culture.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.