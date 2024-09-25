Florida Keys feeling effects of Hurricane Helene several hundred miles away

KEY WEST - The Florida Keys are not in the direct path of Hurricane Helene, but they are feeling high winds and rough waves.

The southernmost point has rough waves that are washing up onto land and causing some water buildup though the eye of the storm is about 250 miles away near Mexico.

Through Wednesday night, the National Weather Service said Key West will be hit with tropical storm-force sustained winds of 30 to 40 mph. They will be accompanied by frequent thundery squalls with damaging wind gusts of 55 to 65 mph and an isolated tornado or two. The high winds will extend to the remainder of the Florida Keys during the early morning hours Thursday.

The forecast is for storm surge flooding, with saltwater flooding of 1 to 3 feet above ground level at the lowest elevations and shoreline.

With a state of emergency in Monroe County, officials are urging people to leave now if they can.

Jo Mares, who has lived in the Keys for 25 years, said he's used to the tougher fishing weather, but he just moved into a house with hurricane windows.

"I don't know if they'll do anything," he said. "Gas for the generator. Plenty of food."

County Commissioner Craig Cates is urging people who live on boats to move them to a shelter because it's not safe to stay out there with these rough waves.

"A lot of 'em are on anchors out there which will not hold in a storm like this," Cates said. "They'll drag, They'll end up on the bank."

Scott Mosby Is visiting from Texas. He didn't drive, so he is likely stuck here, hoping hoping his condo can withstand the storm.

"I think the likelihood of being able to get out of here and catch a flight back to Houston today or tomorrow is not very possible so we're gonna let it pass," Mosby said.

Suzanne Maywalt saved a baby chick that was stuck in storm water. She saw it getting swept into a drain.

"I don't think it would have made it because it didn't have its mom," Maywalt said. "And sometimes the streets will flood in little areas and cover them:"

She's helping out her fellow islanders as Helene makes its way toward landfall.

Monroe County schools are closed Thursday. Florida Keys Marathon International and Key West International Airport are open.

The county is working with the Coast Guard the Navy and state agencies to respond to this storm .

The water can be pumped out, but officials said they can get overwhelmed. You'll have to wait until it subsides.