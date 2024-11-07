Florida jobless claims dip after post-storm increases

TALLAHASSEE - Unemployment claims in Florida reverted to a more-normal pace after two hurricanes created brief increases.

The U.S. Department of Labor on Thursday estimated 6,590 initial unemployment claims were filed in Florida during the week that ended Saturday, down from a revised count of 8,371 during the week that ended Oct. 26.

After Hurricane Helene made landfall Sept. 26 in Taylor County and caused damage in other areas of the Gulf Coast, weekly claims jumped from 5,535 to 9,556.

The claims number eased to 6,299 during the week that ended Oct. 12. But after Hurricane Milton made landfall Oct. 9 in Sarasota County, claims rose to 10,800 during the week that ended Oct. 19. Before Helene, the state had averaged 6,351 weekly claims this year.

The Florida Department of Commerce will release an October unemployment rate on Nov. 15, potentially reflecting effects of the hurricanes.

Florida had a 3.3% unemployment rate from April through September.

Nationally, an estimated 221,000 claims were filed last week, up from 218,000 during the previous week.