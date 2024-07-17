Florida home hardening grant program pauses inspections, funding exhausted

My Safe Florida Home program ran out of funds for initial inspections

TALLAHASSEE - The state program that helps Floridians fortify their homes against damaging winds from hurricanes has paused initial inspections because it has run out of funds.

My Safe Florida Home said funding for the inspections was exhausted 10 days after the program reopened. Because of that, applications are on pause. Applications submitted before July 10th will be processed.

"The remaining funds will be utilized for home hardening grants and final inspections. If your home has already been inspected, you may apply for a grant based on the timeline outlined by the Legislature. The My Safe Florida Home program remains fully operational for grant applicants who have completed their initial inspection," according to a statement on their website.

This year, the My Safe Florida Home restarted with $200 million in new funding after the program ran out of money last year under a crush of homeowners looking for $10,000 grants for home hardening projects.

Since 2022, the home hardening program has conducted 106,000 home inspections and approved 38,500 grant applications.

"To date, a total of nearly $634 million has been appropriated to conduct home-hardening efforts in the state," according to the statement.

The My Safe Florida Home Condo pilot program has appropriated $30 million in funding and is expected to launch this Fall.