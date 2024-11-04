Florida gas prices drop more than a dime in a week

TALLAHASSEE - The average price of a gallon of regular unleaded gas in Florida dropped 13 cents over the past week to just over $3. But a weather system in the Caribbean Sea could grow into a hurricane this week and pose a risk to the oil infrastructure that supplies Florida.

The AAA auto club said the average price of a gallon of regular unleaded Monday was $3.01, down from $3.14 a week earlier.

In Miami-Dade, the average price for regular unleaded was $3.03 a gallon, compared with $3.14 a week ago. In Broward, it was running $3.05 a gallon, compared with $3.17 a week ago.

The most expensive metro markets: West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($3.20), Naples ($3.12), Gainesville ($3.10)

The least expensive metro markets: Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.78), Panama City ($2.81), Pensacola ($2.86)

"Florida gas prices are at their lowest levels since January 2024," AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in a prepared statement. "Over the weekend, more than 60 percent of Florida filling stations had gas prices below $3 a gallon. There's a good chance the state average dips below $3 a gallon in the coming days."

But the National Hurricane Center on Monday had a forecast map for potential tropical cyclone 18 that showed the weather system reaching hurricane strength before dropping back to a tropical storm Friday while in the central Gulf of Mexico. The hurricane center said parts of Florida could see heavy rain.

Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, tweeted Sunday that the storm's track "could pose a slight risk to oil infrastructure in the (Gulf of Mexico) and potentially some refiners." Florida receives much of its fuel from Gulf Coast refineries.

South Florida receive gasoline from Port Everglades.

The highest price for unleaded was $4.89 on June 13, 2022.

The average price of diesel statewide is $3.48, down a penny in the past week, with the highest 5.72 on June 14, 2022.

The national average gas price Monday was $3.10 a gallon.