Florida gas prices at lowest levels since mid-February, here's what you should be paying

MIAMI - There's good news at the pump. After three consecutive weeks of declines, gas prices in Florida have dropped to the lowest level since mid-February.

"Summertime road trips have become less expensive thanks to falling crude oil and gasoline futures prices," said AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins.

On Sunday, the state average was $3.25 per gallon. That's 5 cents less than a week ago, 25 cents less than last month, and 19 cents less than this time last year.

Gas prices in Miami-Dade and Broward

On Monday, the average in Miami-Dade was $3.33 a gallon, down from $3.39 a week ago. Broward's average was $3.31 a gallon, down from $3.38 a week ago.

The most expensive cities in the state for gas are Miami, West Palm Beach, and Naples. The cheapest places for gas are all in the panhandle.

What's next

Falling prices may be over.

Jenkins said oil prices regained some strength last week which could cause the plunge at the pump to stall.

The U.S. price for crude oil rose nearly $3 per barrel last week. Oil analysts attribute the gains to expectations that voluntary production cuts, agreed to by OPEC and its allies, would contribute to tightness in the oil market during the summer driving season, according to AAA. Additionally, gas prices received some upward pressure on strong implied demand numbers, in a weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration.