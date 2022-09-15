Driver dies after trying to breach gate at naval air station in Florida, authorities say

A driver is dead after crashing into a protective barrier outside of the Naval Air Station in Jacksonville, Florida, early Thursday morning, authorities said. The accident happened as the man, who has not been publicly identified, seemingly tried to drive through a gate on the federal property, according to the air station.

"At 6:30 am, a driver attempted to run the Birmingham Gate at NAS Jax, sentries deployed the protective barrier which stopped the vehicle," the station wrote on Twitter after the crash, confirming that the driver died during the incident. The station later said Birmingham Gate would remain closed "until further notice," as would several blocks in the surrounding area.

The driver does not have any known affiliation to the military, according to the air station, which asked witnesses to call NCIS at 808-478-8353 to aid in the investigation.

Federal, state and local agencies are involved in the probe, including the U.S. Department of Defense, Florida Highway Patrol, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office and Navy police, Jacksonville-based CBS affiliate WJAX-TV reported on Thursday.

Sgt. Dylan Bryan, with highway patrol, said the driver was involved in an initial crash on the highway nearby before approaching Birmingham Gate at the naval air station, according to WJAX-TV. After hitting another car around 6 a.m. local time, Bryan said the man drove south toward the air station and sideswiped an SUV while turning toward the base at the gate.

"We do not suspect shots were fired or lethal force was initiated, but that is being confirmed as we speak," Bryan said Thursday, according to WJAX-TV.

"We want to find out exactly what he was doing that led to the initial crash investigation as well as why he was trying to gain access to NAS Jax," he added. "We just believe at this point, he was just trying to evade the initial collision."