Florida Democratic Party calls for resignation of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez

MIAMI - The Florida Democratic Party has called for the resignation of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez.

This CBS Miami News partner The Miami Herald reported that Suarez had pushed for a no-bid contract that could have personal benefits for him.

According to party Chair Nikki Fried, Suarez has repeatedly used his public office for private gain and has somehow escaped consequences to this point.

"As a native of Miami, it's heartbreaking to see the city continue to be a hotbed for political corruption," said Fried in a statement. "I wanted to have hope in Francis Suarez and his ability to rise above the mess of Miami politics for the sake of the city. Unfortunately, he's turned out like so many other Miami Republicans - only in it for himself, with no regard for the well-being of the people of Miami.

Last year, Suarez came under a state ethics investigation after a complaint was filed that he accepted pricey tickets to splashy events - like the Miami Formula One Grand Prix and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The complaint to the Florida Ethics Commission was filed by activist Thomas Kennedy. In it, he raised questions about who paid for the tickets, worth thousands of dollars, and whether Suarez followed state law which requires the mayor to disclose the source of all gifts valued at more than $100.

State law bars elected officials from accepting such gifts from city vendors, lobbyists, or their employers.

Fried said the mayor's actions are a gross violation of the public trust and he should resign immediately. She said if he doesn't, Gov. Ron DeSantis needs to do the job for him and suspend him from office. But, she added, that likely won't happen.

"I have no doubt that if Mayor Suarez was a Democrat, he would have been removed from office several scandals ago - because Ron cares more about party politics than good governance," she said.

Fried added that politicians need to be held accountable for their "mistakes," no matter their political affiliation.

