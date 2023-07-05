Florida City fatal shooting under investigation
MIAMI - Florida City police are investigating a double shooting resulting in one death on Wednesday afternoon.
Authorities said it happened along Northwest 14th Street and 1st Avenue.
Two people were shot, one died and the other was rushed to a local hospital where that person is expected to survive.
It's unclear what led to the shooting or if any arrests have been made.
This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more details become available.
