Florida Attorney General sets up price gouging hotline for flooded areas

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is sending a clear message to tow-truck operators who may be price gouging during the state of emergency in Broward County.

Moody's message through social media read:

"We are hearing that tow truck drivers in areas under the emergency declaration may be price gouging. I want to remind people that price gouging during a state of emergency is unlawful, and I have already activated our hotline to receive reports of unconscionable price increases."

Her office has set up a price-gouging hotline. 

If you feel like you have been charged way too much to get your vehicle out flooded situation, you are urged to call the toll-free number: (866) 966-7226. 

First published on April 14, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

