City of Opa-locka steps in to help apartment complex residents living in "unlivable conditions"

OPA LOCKA - Frustrated and furious, dozens of concerned residents from Glorieta Gardens Apartments showed up to a meeting held by Opa-locka officials on Wednesday.

"The city of Opa-locka heard you, and we are here to help you," said Vice Mayor Natasha Ervin.

For years, residents have complained of unlivable conditions at the complex, citing mold, raw sewage, and flooding as just a few of the issues.

The Opa-locka Housing Task Force inspected all 251 apartments and made disturbing discoveries.

"In 100 percent of all 251 units, mold storm water drainage blockage, standard lighting not to code, holes in walls due to rat infestation, and exploded water heaters," said Darvin Williams, Interim City Manager for Opa-locka.

Jasmine Wimes is seven months pregnant and has lived at Glorieta Gardens for three decades.

She says the issues have taken a toll on the health of her and her family.

"My son, he takes over 20 medicines due to chronic asthma. He developed a lung disease and a throat disease. Recently, he just broke out all over his body with rashes and bumps and everything from his head to his toes, every time he takes a bath," said resident Jasmine Wimes.

Wimes is one of hundreds of residents who say the living conditions are slowly killing them.

"I go to my mom's house for weeks at a time just to keep from breathing in the mold. I have mushrooms. The mushrooms, which are the last stages of the mold, they're growing from the rooftop in my kitchen," said resident Deidre Thomas.

City officials say there's also a severe rat and snake infestation in a majority of the apartments, and some of the conditions they describe are simply hard to stomach.

"We found residents that were defecating on in plastic bags because their toilets were not working," said Williams.

On top of the atrocious conditions, the City of Opa-locka says Glorieta Gardens has a slew of unpaid bills and claims the apartment complex owes them nearly $600,000.

The city says they're doing everything they can to help the residents, but say the apartment is on private property paid for by a Housing and Urban Development contract.

"That requires HUD to take the first steps as this is their contract and they have privity with the private developer to review the work that we've done," said Williams.

The city adds they've reached out to the property managers numerous times, but say that they haven't been cooperative in solving the slew of problems.

Opa-locka police also claim that the living conditions are causing an increase in crime at the complex.

City officials say they're devising a plan to move the residents out of the building and are hoping for help from HUD and the property managers.

We reached out to Glorieta Gardens for comment about the allegations and have not yet heard back.