First babies of 2025 born in Broward, Miami-Dade hospitals

Hospitals in Broward and Miami-Dade welcomed the first babies born in 2025

A new generation of babies born in 2025: Beta

MIAMI - Hospitals in Broward and Miami-Dade Counties rang in the new year with the first babies born a few hours after midnight on Wednesday in 2025.

It's notable because they are first babies of a new generation called Gen Beta.

But they can't be counted as a tax deduction unless they were born hours earlier on Dec. 31, 2024.

Kallie Star Allwood born at HCA Hospital in Davie HCA Hospital in Davie

Kallie Star Allwood was born at 6:07 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 2 ounces.

Kallie and her mom, Jessica Isaac, are healthy. Kallie is Jessica's third child, and the family is delighted to have chosen HCA Florida University Hospital for this special moment.

"It was a fast delivery, I delivered in under 30 minutes from the time I walked in the hospital. My original due date was January 10, but Kallie decided to come early on New Year's Day," Jessica said.

"We are so happy to welcome baby Kallie as the first baby born at our hospital in 2025. Congratulations to the parents, and we look forward to supporting them on their journey of parenthood," Madeline Nava, CEO of HCA Florida University Hospital, said.

Angels was born in Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale. Broward Health Medical Center in Fort Lauderdale.

Angel Velazquez Martinez was born at 2:11 a.m., weighing 4 pounds, 15 ounces.

He is his mother Luz Martinez Arellano's second child. Arellano and Angel's father, Gerardo Velazquez Camacho, said they are excited to welcome baby Angel into their family.

A'nali was born at Memorial West in Pembroke Pines. Memorial West in Pembroke Pines

A'nali was born at 12:24 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 6 ounces and measuring 20 1/2 inches at Memorial West in Pembroke Pines.

"He is bringing new life and hope for a healthy and prosperous new year," according to the hospital system.

Aitana was born at Baptist Health in Miami. Baptist Health in Miami.

Aitana was born at 12:14 a.m., weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces and measuring 20 inches long.

The family is happy to welcome their healthy child.