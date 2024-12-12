Firefighters battle intense mobile home fire in NW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - Multiple fire crews battled an intense fire at a mobile home park early Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper4 over the J Bar J Trailer Ranch Mobile Home Park, on NW 79 Street at NW 27 Avenue, spotted two homes fully engulfed in flames with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. The smoke could been for miles.

At one point powerlines above the burning homes began to spark from the flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 13 fire crews were sent to battle the flames. On arrival, they began a defensive attack to knock the fire down. Strong wind conditions made it difficult for crews to put out the fire.

Firefighters worked not only to extinguish the fire but also to keep the from spreading to nearby homes. There are nearly 100 mobile homes in the park.

People who live in the park kept their distance as they watched the homes being destroyed by flames.

The body of the fire was put out in less than an hour, firefighters then focused on hot spots.

No Injuries have been reported.