Watch CBS News
Local News

Firefighters battle intense mobile home fire in NW Miami-Dade

By John MacLauchlan

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - Multiple fire crews battled an intense fire at a mobile home park early Thursday morning in northwest Miami-Dade.

Chopper4 over the J Bar J Trailer Ranch Mobile Home Park, on NW 79 Street at NW 27 Avenue, spotted two homes fully engulfed in flames with thick black smoke billowing into the sky. The smoke could been for miles.

At one point powerlines above the burning homes began to spark from the flames.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said 13 fire crews were sent to battle the flames. On arrival, they began a defensive attack to knock the fire down.  Strong wind conditions made it difficult for crews to put out the fire.  

Firefighters worked not only to extinguish the fire but also to keep the from spreading to nearby homes. There are nearly 100 mobile homes in the park.

People who live in the park kept their distance as they watched the homes being destroyed by flames. 

The body of the fire was put out in less than an hour, firefighters then focused on hot spots. 

No Injuries have been reported. 

John MacLauchlan

John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.