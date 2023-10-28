Fire destroys 60-foot yacht in NE Miami-Dade

BAL HARBOUR — A 60-foot yacht was destroyed in an early morning fire in Northeast Miami-Dade on Saturday.

Around 4:45 a.m., Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported boat fire at 10350 Collins Ave. in Bal Harbour. According to Battalion Chief Ivan Garcia, about 24 units, including a few fireboats, responded to the scene.

Despite the difficulty of the dock's length to reach the burning vessel, firefighters were able to effectively get their hose lines to the yacht and quickly extinguish the flames.

Fortunately, no one was hurt in the fire and no other boats were damaged, as firefighters' main concerns were flame exposure and environmental issues like fuel links.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.