Fire burns through roof of Fort Lauderdale apartment building, residents evacuate safely

MIAMI - A fire tore through the roof of a four-story apartment building Tuesday evening in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at a building located in the 600 block of Tennis Club Drive.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded quickly, containing the damage to a common area and the roof above it.

"Little, if any, damage has been reported in any of the units," fire officials said in a statement. "Residents should be able to sleep in their own beds tonight."

Several fire engines rushed to the scene, quickly extinguishing the flames.

All residents evacuated safely, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.