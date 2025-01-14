Watch CBS News
Local News

Fire burns through roof of Fort Lauderdale apartment building, residents evacuate safely

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - A fire tore through the roof of a four-story apartment building Tuesday evening in Fort Lauderdale.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m. at a building located in the 600 block of Tennis Club Drive.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews responded quickly, containing the damage to a common area and the roof above it.

"Little, if any, damage has been reported in any of the units," fire officials said in a statement. "Residents should be able to sleep in their own beds tonight."

Several fire engines rushed to the scene, quickly extinguishing the flames.

All residents evacuated safely, officials said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.