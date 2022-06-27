"Fight the bite": Mosquito season hits peak during Summer months

MIAMI - When you think of summertime in South Florida, there are several things that immediately come to mind.

First of all, it's really hot. Then there are lazy weekends hitting the beach, backyard grilling, summer vacations, afternoon showers and storms that last like five minutes and then the sun comes out, and finally, mosquitoes. Lots and lots of mosquitoes.

Miami-Dade's Mosquito Control Division said heavy rains in May through October, combined with the seasonal rise in temperatures, means increased mosquito activity. It's the peak season of the department's operations.

The county said its trucks will be hitting the road and spraying in mosquito hotspots. The spraying will usually take place in the predawn hours when weather permits. Residents are asked to stay back 100 feet if they see a truck spraying.

The best way to "fight the bite" is to cover your exposed skin as much as possible when outdoors and wear a mosquito repellent that contains DEET.

Residents and business owners are encouraged to "Drain and Cover" by removing any standing water in common mosquito habitats such as buckets, tires, planters, birdbaths, fountains, children's toys, and pet bowls.

Mosquitoes that carry viruses can bite indoors and during the day, so it's advisable to keep doors and windows closed.

If you are experiencing mosquito problems, call 3-1-1 in Miami-Dade to request spraying in your neighborhood. You can also call (305) 592-1186. More information about Drain and Cover.

In Broward, you can also call 3-1-1, fill out a Mosquito Service Request Form online, or call (954) 765-4062.

