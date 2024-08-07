FHP warns drivers not to drive with illegal license plates

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is warning Florida drivers with airbrushed, vinyl-wrapped, or customized license plates.

If you are driving around with one of these plates, FHP would like you to know that such alterations violate the legal tag requirements under Florida law for reflectivity and safety enhancements.

FHP said that since 2020, citations for unlawful alteration of a Florida license plate have increased over 98%.

"The citation is classified as a moving violation which includes a state fine of $60, three points on your license and then an accompanying fee set by the county in which the citation was issued," officials said.

They warn that if you have altered your tag and cannot return it to its original condition, you will need to get a replacement plate from your local tax collector.

Driving on a public roadway with these altered plates is against the law.