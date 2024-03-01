FHP investigating shooting on Turnpike in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting on the Turnpike in southern Miami-Dade.

According to the FHP, it happened around 9:43 a.m.

Troopers arriving on the scene found a blue Ford sedan in the southbound lanes near Campbell Drive. The car had several bullet holes in it, but there was no one inside and no blood on the vehicle.

Investigators said that an AK 47 is likely what was used based on the bullet casing they found.

Miami-Dade police are assisting in the investigation. They are also checking nearby Baptist Health Homestead Hospital to see if any arrived with gunshot wounds.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was also called in to assist because the car was leaking fuel.

The FHP said they learned about the vehicle when they received a report from someone in Florida City saying their car was shot up.