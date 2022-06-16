MDPD's Female Involvement in Violent Encounters officers ready for anything

Female Miami-Dade police officers going above and beyond to make sure they're ready for anything

MIAMI - It is one of the most dangerous jobs there is.

Every day, thousands of officers suit up and face the unknown.

At the Miami-Dade Police Department, hundreds of them are women.

To anyone who has ever thought women aren't as tough as men, think.

"You can't say, oh I'm a girl, time out. Let me go get a guy to take you into custody. You've gotta figure it out real quick," said Vanessa Uribe, a Drill Instructor at Miami-Dade Police.

The ladies of Miami-Dade Police are offered a unique training, created by women, for women.

It is called "FIVE" and it stands for Female Involvement in Violent Encounters.

"I think it helps a lot with women empowerment. It's a very male-based job so it's good to have a lot of women out here helping each other out," said Marcy Mendez, a Sergeant with Miami Dade Police.

"I know they want to train so why not have it where women are with each other, supporting each other, and throughout that process is just where they're at their best," explained Jessica Coello, Creator of FIVE.

The week-long class focuses on shooting skills, defensive tactics, and everyday encounters.

"It gives them that confidence and that's the biggest thing. It shows and it proves how great they can be," said Coello.

"We do a lot of DT - defensive tactics - so it teaches us women how to deal with stronger, bigger men when we're out there," said Mendez.

Vanessa Uribe said the skills she learned in FIVE training, once saved her life.

"One time that I remember the most was a male who was 264lbs. He was 6'3 or 6'4. I ended up getting on top of him using all the controls and strikes that I learned here," said Uribe.

The class leaves lasting impressions on the women who take it, and in turn, creates safer communities in South Florida.