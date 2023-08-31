Feeding South Florida sending meals, water to help hurricane hit Big Bend area

MIAMI - Feeding South Florida has provided meals to countless people through the years in Miami-Dade, Broward, Monroe, and Palm Beach counties for years. Now, the organization will be sending supplies and staffers north to help those impacted by what was Hurricane Idalia.

Thursday morning, two 36-foot tractor trailers filled with much-needed food and water for the families hit the road for Second Harvest of the Big Bend in Tallahassee. Each truck has 24 pallets of emergency food supply, each pallet has 64 buckets that have enough supplies to last 15 days. Two Feeding South Florida team members will stay on-site at Second Harvest of the Big Bend through Monday to volunteer as needed.

Feeding South Florida is on standby and expected to make additional food, water, and supply deliveries. Its state-of-the-art, 5,000-square-foot community kitchen is ready to prepare up to 3,000 meals per day for families in Florida.

If you would like to help, you can make donations HERE.

