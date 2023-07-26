Federal Reserve hikes key interest rate to highest level in 22 years

Rate hike likely in effort to curb inflation Consumer goods prices in flux as Fed expected to raise rates 02:22

After briefly pausing its war on inflation last month, the Federal Reserve is resuming the battle by hiking its benchmark interest rate to the highest level in 22 years.

The central bank concluded a two-day policy meeting on Wednesday by announcing that it is raising the federal funds rate by a quarter of a percentage point, lifting the Fed's target rate to between 5.25% and 5.5%.

The Fed's rate-setting body left open the possibility of further hikes, saying it would "take into account the cumulative tightening of monetary policy, the lags with which monetary policy affects economic activity and inflation, and economic and financial developments" in deciding whether to raise interest rates further.

"It looks like the Fed might be closing in on the end of its current cycle of rate hikes. But they're not painting themselves into a corner – they're keeping an option open for another possible rate increase later this year," said Jon Maier, chief investment officer at ETF firm Global X, in a statement.

The Fed's current rate-hiking cycle, its most aggressive push to tighten monetary policy since the 1980s, has proved effective in dousing the hottest bout of inflation in four decades by raising the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses.

Since the central bank began tightening in March 2022, mortgage rates have more than doubled while the costs of car loans and credit cards have surged. The hikes have also squeezed technology companies and banks that were reliant on low interest rates, putting some out of business and forcing others to cut tens of thousands of workers.

Inflation around the U.S. is now just half its level from a year ago, with prices rising at a roughly 3% annual rate. Still, the Fed has expressed concern that core inflation, which leaves out food and fuel prices, remains well above the bank's 2% target. Core inflation was at 4.8% last month.

Although prices have fallen, the country continues to enjoy solid job growth and consumer spending, which could raise concerns the economy is still running hot enough to cause inflation to rebound. On the other hand, some economists and business leaders say that raising rates too high may increase the risk that the U.S. could plunge into a recession.

"It remains uncertain whether the Fed is going to raise rates again this year, but if they do there is a real risk that they will overshoot, weakening the labor market and sending the economy into recession," Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said in an email.



Fed Chair Jerome Powell is set to deliver remarks on the economy at 2:30 p.m.