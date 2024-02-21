Watch CBS News
Federal judge denies Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo new trial, reduction in $63M verdict

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI -  A federal judge has denied Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's request for a new trial or to reduce the amount he was ordered to pay in a federal lawsuit.

Back in June, Carollo was ordered to pay $63.5 million after a jury found him guilty of violating the First Amendment rights of two local businessmen who supported Carollo's political opponent.

The judge maintained that the trial's verdict was supported by evidence and would stand.

Carollo's request for another trial was also rejected.

This comes as Carollo faces the possibility of his Coconut Grove home being auctioned to pay off a portion of the multi-million dollar verdict.

First published on February 21, 2024 / 6:27 PM EST

