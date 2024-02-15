Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo's Coconut Grove home to hit auction block, unless he can stop it

MIAMI - The Coconut Grove home of Miami Commissioner Joe Carollo is set to be auctioned next month.

Meanwhile, Carollo is trying to stop the sale in federal court.

Records obtained by our news partners at the Miami Herald show the auction is scheduled for March 19th.

Earlier this month, US Marshals began the process of seizing Carollo's home to satisfy part of a $63.5 million judgment against him, following a lawsuit by the owners of the Ball and Chain restaurant in Little Havana.

On Wednesday, Carollo filed a new motion in federal court to block the auction, arguing that his property is protected from seizure under the Florida constitution.

