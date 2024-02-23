Watch CBS News
FBI searching for alleged bank robber out of Hollywood

By Hunter Geisel

/ CBS Miami

  The FBI is asking the public's help in finding a man they claim robbed a Broward County bank on Friday morning. FBI

HOLLYWOOD — The FBI is asking the public's help in finding a man they claim robbed a Broward County bank on Friday morning.

Around 9:44 a.m., the robber entered the Truist Bank at 1800 S. Young Circle in Hollywood and demanded money from an employee. The FBI did not specify how much money the robber demanded.

Investigators noted that the robber appears to be wearing a surgical-style face mask under his chin.

If you recognize this man or have any information regarding the robbery, call the FBI at (754) 703-2000.

First published on February 23, 2024 / 1:38 PM EST

