FBI announces arrest of alleged armored truck robber in Pembroke Pines

MIAMI — New details have emerged from Wednesday's attempted robbery in Pembroke Pines as the suspect is now in federal custody.

The FBI announced Thursday that 28-year-old Edmanuel Victoria of Hollywood was arrested for his involvement in an attempted robbery of an armored truck courier in the area of 18291 Pines Blvd. in Pembroke Pines.

According to Wednesday's report, police responded to the area around 10:30 a.m. in response to a security guard being shot before the suspect drove away from the scene in a black Nissan Altima. Police said the suspect fled to a waiting car with a bag of cash.

According to the FBI, the arrest was made by the Broward Sheriff's Office (BSO) in Dania Beach within a couple of hours of the incident.

Victoria is currently in federal custody and is anticipated to have his initial appearance in federal court in Fort Lauderdale, the FBI stated.

No further information was released Thursday as officials with the Pembroke Pines Police Department, BSO, the South Florida Violent Crime/Fugitive Task Force and the FBI continue their investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the case, the FBI urges them to call (754) 703-2000 or tips.fbi.gov.