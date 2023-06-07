Watch CBS News
Suspect in custody after robbery at Pembroke Pines shopping plaza

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

Pembroke Pines police investigate attempted robbery near Bank of America branch
Pembroke Pines police investigate attempted robbery near Bank of America branch 00:33

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A robbery suspect was in custody following a hold-up attempt near a Bank of America at a Pembroke Pines shopping plaza, authorities said.

Investigators did not identify the suspect and it was not clear what charges would be filed in connection with the case.

Police were called to the location at 18291 Pines Blvd. around 10:30 a.m., police said in a social media post. 

Pembroke Pines crime scene
Live video from Chopper 4 shows a wanted car believed to have been involved in a robbery attempt at a Pembroke Pines shopping plaza Wednesday morning. CBS News Miami

A security guard fired at the suspect before the person drove away from the scene in a black Nissan Altima with.Florida tag HUYT59.

The suspect fled to a waiting car with a bag of cash, police said.

Police said the driver was possibly armed asked anyone with information about the incident to call 954-431-2200.

A car matching the license plate of the wanted car was stopped by police but it was not immediately clear if the suspect was in custody.  

Police restricted access to the plaza while they investigated the incident.

No injuries were reported.

First published on June 7, 2023 / 11:31 AM

