FAU seeks nursing education money from the state

MIAMI - Members of the Florida Atlantic University Board of Trustees on Thursday approved requesting $200,000 from the state to match donations from South Florida hospital systems aimed at boosting nursing education.

The FAU trustees want the state university system's Board of Governors to match contributions from the North Broward Hospital District, commonly known as Broward Health, and the Palm Beach Health Network. The $100,000 from the Palm Beach Health Network is slated to go toward 10 nursing student scholarships.

The university would use matching funds to buy nursing simulation equipment. "This would facilitate clinical decision making, clinical reasoning, clinical judgment and critical thinking" among nursing students, the university said in a proposal.

The other $100,000 contribution from Broward Health would be used for nursing simulation equipment, with matching funds slated to be used for the same purpose.

The matching funds would come from $6 million set aside by the Legislature in 2022 for what is known as the Linking Industry to Nursing Education program.