Father of murdered teen speaks out as Miami Gardens police asks for help

MIAMI GARDENS - The father and grandmother of a murdered teenager are speaking out as Miami Gardens Police are also appealing for the public's help.

Miami Gardens Police released a flyer after the body of 17-year-old Brandon Gordon was discovered on the ramp of a pedestrian bridge at NW 167th St. and NW 29th Ave. that crosses over the Palmetto Expressway near Golden Glades Elementary School.

Police say he died from a gunshot wound and they are looking for leads. On Monday, they scoured the bridge and ran police dogs on it.

Dorance Gordon, the teenager's father, told CBS News Miami's Peter D'Oench, "He was the sweetest kid. I can't believe I lost him. I am doing my best to try to find out what happened to him."

"He meant everything to us," he said. "He meant everything to us. I just don't understand what happened and how he ended up there on the bridge. I don't know what happened to my boy."

Gordon said, "Just let the detectives do their job and they will find out what happened and know the truth about it. We will figure out what happened. They will find out in due time."

But, the father also said, "If anybody knows anything right now and can help I would appreciate that. Right now I need justice. I don't know how he ended up there but I need to find out."

Family members say Brandon lived with his mother in Miramar and attended Everglades High School.

His grandmother Elba Fenwick said, "I don't know him as a bad kid. I know him as a good kid. He used to come and spend the weekends with me. I wanted him to meet my family so badly. My family is in Colombia. I don't know what happened. I wish I knew."

She said, "If you know who did it, whatever, they should show up themselves."

Brandon's mother Doralba posted a montage of photographs on Facebook, saying, "You gave me a kiss and a hug and I said, said to you, Papi. I love you. Never know if it will be the last night."

Miami Gardens Police have not said if they have a motive or if they have a description they can release of a shooter.

Anyone with information that can help should call Miami Gardens Police or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).

There is a reward of up to $5,000.