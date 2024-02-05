Watch CBS News
Person found fatally shot near Opa-locka elementary school

By John MacLauchlan

CBS Miami

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot near Golden Glades Elementary School in Opa-locka.

Miami Gardens police said around 7:30 a.m. officers were sent to the 2900 block of NW 166th Street to check out a report of a male being shot.

 When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound on the pedestrian bridge ramp. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared the man dead.

Miami Gardens police said this time they have no description of the shooter, nor do they know what led to it. 

First published on February 5, 2024 / 10:24 AM EST

