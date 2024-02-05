Person found fatally shot near Opa-locka elementary school

MIAMI - An investigation is underway after a person was fatally shot near Golden Glades Elementary School in Opa-locka.

Miami Gardens police said around 7:30 a.m. officers were sent to the 2900 block of NW 166th Street to check out a report of a male being shot.

When they arrived, they found a person with a gunshot wound on the pedestrian bridge ramp. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue declared the man dead.

Miami Gardens police said this time they have no description of the shooter, nor do they know what led to it.