Man fatally shot by Fort Lauderdale police under investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado, Peter D'Oench

MIAMI -  The fatal shooting of a man by Fort Lauderdale police Wednesday morning is under investigation.

Fort Lauderdale police said officers were called to the 300 block of SW 25th Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. in response to reports of a man experiencing a mental health crisis.

Before officers arrived, dispatchers received information indicating the man was armed and inside a home with other people, police said.

Detective Ali Adamson told CBS News Miami that three officers were involved in the shooting. She said investigators have not said if the man fired his weapon or if he had been pointing at the officers. 

She said multiple people were inside the home including an infant. It was not clear if police had been to the home before. 

The victim of the shooting was not identified, but we have learned he was 21 years old. 

"Upon arriving on the scene, we were advised of a male exiting the home with a firearm and officers gave verbal commands for him to out down the gun and he did not comply with their demands and was endangering the officers and the community and officers engaged him," she said.      

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue transported the unidentified man to Broward Health Medical Center as a trauma alert.  
The incident prompted a heavy police response with several units responding. 

Investigators had cordoned off the area with yellow tape. 

As is the case in police shootings, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement will be taking over the investigation. 

No additional information had been released as the investigation continues

