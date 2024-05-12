Watch CBS News
Fatal overnight Miami Beach shooting under investigation

By Mauricio Maldonado

MIAMI - Police detectives are investigating a fatal overnight shooting in Miami Beach.  

It happened Saturday at around 2:30 a.m. 

Miami Beach police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1500 block of Washington Avenue. 

"Upon arrival, the responding officers discovered a male victim who appeared to have been shot. Officers immediately began the cardiopulmonary resuscitation process until Miami Beach Fire Rescue arrived," police said.

The victim was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center, where he later died. 

Police continue to investigate. 

Mauricio Maldonado

First published on May 12, 2024 / 11:22 AM EDT

