MIAMI - A fatal motorcycle crash in Northwest Miami-Dade is under investigation Monday afternoon.

It happened along along NW 20th Street and 112th Avenue.

Images from Choper 4 showed a white van stopped in the middle of the road, with a motorcycle on its side and a yellow tarp covering a body.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.