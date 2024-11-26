Watch CBS News
Local News

Fatal hit-and-run involving child under investigation in SW Miami-Dade

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a child in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near the intersection of SW 234 Street and 112th Avenue.

Several law enforcement units responded to the scene, where the child's body was covered with a yellow tarp as investigators worked to piece together what happened.

CBS News Miami has learned that two boys, ages 8 and 14, had been walking in the median when the older child was hit.    

Detectives were seen interviewing witnesses, while the child's grieving family remained at the scene but declined to speak with the media.

Police had cordoned off the scene to gather evidence.

Drivers were being urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Authorities were looking for a vehicle driven by a woman with long brown hair. 

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.