Fatal hit-and-run involving child under investigation in SW Miami-Dade

MIAMI - The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a hit-and-run incident that claimed the life of a child in Southwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday evening.

The incident occurred near the intersection of SW 234 Street and 112th Avenue.

Several law enforcement units responded to the scene, where the child's body was covered with a yellow tarp as investigators worked to piece together what happened.

CBS News Miami has learned that two boys, ages 8 and 14, had been walking in the median when the older child was hit.

Detectives were seen interviewing witnesses, while the child's grieving family remained at the scene but declined to speak with the media.

Police had cordoned off the scene to gather evidence.

Drivers were being urged to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Authorities were looking for a vehicle driven by a woman with long brown hair.

This developing story will be updated as soon as more details become available.