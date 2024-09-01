Fan Fest at Orange Blossom Classic expected to bring in $17M to South Florida

MIAMI GARDENS – Last year's Orange Blossom Classic had an $11 million economic impact. This year it's expected to draw a few million more in revenue.

Twin Dragon Hibachi is a local favorite. Head chef Angelo Coaxum said they earned about $8,000 at last year's game.

"We love to serve our community," said Coaxum. "If they reach out to us, we're more than happy to show up. And we love sports."

OBC Executive Director Kendra Bulluck says this event isn't just about football. It also helps raise money for scholarships for HBCU students.

"As long as they have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and if they're in some sort of extracurricular activity then they qualify for our scholarship," Bulluck said.

In the last three years, according to Bulluck, the classic raised over $400,000 in scholarships, awarded in increments from $2,500 to $5,000 each.

"One of my fondest or earliest memories as a child was coming to this Orange Blossom Classic with my parents who are Florida A&M graduates," Quentin Plair said.

Plair has gone from fan to vendor at this HBCU premiere college football event.

He's now selling custom gear for the two teams, North Carolina Central University and Alabama State University, in this year's game. With two out-of-state teams, Plair is hoping he will find some repeat customers.

"It allows us to meet people that we can get more orders from outside of the game," he said.

He's set up shop at the Fan Fest, a tailgating event that allows local and regional businesses to set up right next to Hard Rock Stadium.