Watch CBS News
CBS News Miami

Fan Fest at Orange Blossom Classic expected to bring in $17M to South Florida

By Steve Maugeri

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Live Coverage Live

MIAMI GARDENS – Last year's Orange Blossom Classic had an $11 million economic impact. This year it's expected to draw a few million more in revenue. 

Twin Dragon Hibachi is a local favorite. Head chef Angelo Coaxum said they earned about $8,000 at last year's game.

"We love to serve our community," said Coaxum. "If they reach out to us, we're more than happy to show up. And we love sports." 

OBC Executive Director Kendra Bulluck says this event isn't just about football. It also helps raise money for scholarships for HBCU students.

"As long as they have a minimum of a 2.5 GPA and if they're in some sort of extracurricular activity then they qualify for our scholarship," Bulluck said.

In the last three years, according to Bulluck, the classic raised over $400,000 in scholarships, awarded in increments from $2,500 to $5,000 each.  

"One of my fondest or earliest memories as a child was coming to this Orange Blossom Classic with my parents who are Florida A&M graduates," Quentin Plair said.

S. FL high school bands battled for bragging rights Saturday 00:26

Plair has gone from fan to vendor at this HBCU premiere college football event.   

He's now selling custom gear for the two teams, North Carolina Central University and Alabama State University, in this year's game. With two out-of-state teams, Plair is hoping he will find some repeat customers. 

"It allows us to meet people that we can get more orders from outside of the game," he said.

He's set up shop at the Fan Fest, a tailgating event that allows local and regional businesses to set up right next to Hard Rock Stadium. 

Orange Blossom Classic holds first annual 5k run 02:03
Steve Maugeri
steve-maugeri.jpg

Steve Maugeri joined the CBS News Miami team in April 2024. Steve has always loved the beach and is excited to live this close to the ocean within a major city as well!

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.